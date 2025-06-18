Instead of manually creating and maintaining dozens of separate configuration files, Helm bundles everything needed for an application into a single, reusable package called a Helm chart.

Helm helps reduce the complexity of working with Kubernetes—the open source platform that automates the deployment and operation of containerized applications across multiple servers. While Kubernetes is powerful, it often requires extensive and detailed configuration written in YAML files—specifying how applications should run, how they connect and what resources they need.

Manual management of these configurations by developers, system administrators and DevOps engineers—especially across multiple environments like development, testing and production—can quickly become time-consuming and error-prone. Helm addresses this challenge by introducing standardization, reusability and version control, with features that include rollbacks and environment-specific customization.