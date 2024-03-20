What is website monitoring?

Organizations use website monitoring to help reduce or avoid issues like downtime, latency, and security breaches. A fast, accessible website contributes to a more seamless end-user experience, while slow or unresponsive sites and services can yield a poor customer experience. Poor website experiences weaken an organization’s brand reputation and can significantly impact its bottom line.

Website monitoring, also known as website performance monitoring, is increasingly vital as organizations service more customers through their websites. Ideally, these practices extend beyond monitoring to observability, or the ability to gauge the internal state of a system based on its outputs.

Website functions have become more complex with the emergence of new technologies. For example, many organizations now use machine learning and other AI tools to serve customers, and APIs to interact with and incorporate content from external sources. This increased complexity means that there are more areas where things can go wrong, and the impact of issues can be greater.

In addition, cybersecurity attacks are on the rise, creating more potential pitfalls for organizations. McKinsey predicts that cybersecurity attacks will cost businesses more than USD 10 trillion a year by 2025.1

Modern organizations need real-time visibility into their website’s performance to ensure that they can serve customers with a fast, secure experience. Deep visibility also enables the proper troubleshooting of incidents and problems before they grow to have a more substantial impact.