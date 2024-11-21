What is a service mesh?

1 of the biggest challenges that app developers in the modern business landscape face is scalability. As the number of application users increases, it becomes difficult for engineers in DevOps (the software development methodology that accelerates app delivery through automation) to monitor service performance. A service mesh provides key features that help monitor and manage critical services such as logging, tracing and traffic control.

As applications have become fundamental to digital transformation, the importance of service meshes has increased. Today, they are the key enablers of some of the most advanced application technology available, including cloud-native applications, microservices and containers.

According to Forbes, in 2022, 70% of organizations already ran a service mesh and 19% were evaluating one.1