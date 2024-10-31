What is a control plane?

Control planes work differently depending on how the computer network they are installed on is configured. In a conventional or traditional computer network, fixed hardware devices such as routers and switches control network traffic. In a conventional network, control plane, management planes and data planes are all installed in the firmware of routers and switches. However, this approach is becoming less practical as modern enterprises increasingly move to SDN architectures which give them more scalability.

As computer networking has become more essential to business, the SDN has emerged as the most efficient way to enable many business applications. The SDN market is growing quickly; in 2023, it was estimated at USD 24 billion and is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of over 19% (USD 60 billion) in the next 4 years.1

The SDN depends on a centralized platform used to communicate with the overall IT infrastructure of a business. That platform is used to direct data and network traffic between devices.

In an SDN, the control plane uses a specialized component called an API server to manage and control data exchanged between nodes. Using control planes and API functionality, SDNs can operate business application environments as computer code, minimizing developer time and helping modern enterprises operate more efficiently.