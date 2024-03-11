What is the DNS protocol?

When a DNS client makes a DNS request using a hostname, such as www.example.com, a series of functions connect that request with the corresponding IP address. These functions provide the authentication of IP addresses (both IPv4 and IPv6) and make internet usage more accessible by translating customizable domain names into complex numerical addresses.

To complete these functions, DNS protocol relies on four types of DNS servers that, when functioning properly, make the process fast and secure. DNS servers use DNS records—records such as A records and CNAME records that contain information that guides the resolution process—to properly route DNS requests. These records are text-based files known as “zone files,” written in DNS syntax.

DNS resource records are stored on authoritative DNS servers also known as authoritative name servers. They contain information related to the domain, including how long a server will keep DNS records cached, a period known as time-to-live (TTL). These records enable the linking of domain and subdomains and the proper routing of emails, assist with DNS security and more.