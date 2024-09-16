What is firmware?

Firmware is used in a wide range of devices critical to digital transformation, and therefore has many useful applications for the modern enterprise. Some of the more common business uses of firmware include:

Personal computers

Personal computers (PCs) rely on firmware to retain critical data while they’re powered down, as well as BIOS and Unified Extensible Firmware Interfaces (UEFI) specifications for the software interface between an operating system and firmware. Typically, these features come embedded on a memory chip on a computer’s system board. Also, popular PC components such as graphics and video cards also rely on firmware to function.

Data storage devices

USB drives, external hard disk drives disk, flash drives and other portable data storage devices require firmware to function. Firmware is built into the flash memory chips that many modern data storage devices rely on and can be updated easily unlike firmware contained in ROM or EPROM.

Smartphones

Smartphones rely heavily on firmware to function. Not only does firmware help ensure that a smartphone will boot up after you haven’t used it in a while, but it also helps ensure that critical components can interact with each other the way they were designed to. Lastly, in a smartphone, bug fixes, security features and new capabilities all depend on regular firmware updates downloaded from the Internet to work properly.

Cars

Many cars designed in the last ten years contain computers that rely on firmware to perform critical tasks. Different types of firmware are used across various automotive systems including engine control units (ECUs) that optimize engine performance and fuel efficiency, and the increasingly complex information and entertainment systems (infotainment) that assist with navigation and the cameras attached to many cars.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of physical devices, vehicles, appliances and other physical objects that are embedded with sensors, software and network connectivity, allowing them to collect and share data. Firmware is essential to many IoT technology use cases, such as smart home appliances, driverless cars, smarter cities and factories and many more. On an IoT device, such as a sensor-transmitting data over the Internet, firmware contains critical instructions permanently stored in the hardware that allow the device to power up and down, collect, analyze and transmit data and more.