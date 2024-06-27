What is flash memory?

NAND flash memory gets its name from a combination of “NOT” and “AND.” This is reference to the logic gate that controls a NAND cell’s internal circuitry.

When a NAND cell is being programmed, an electrical current reaches the control gate and electrons flow onto the floating gate, creating a net positive charge that interrupts current flow. The oxide layer keeps the floating gate isolated so that any electrons on the floating gate are kept there, along with the data being stored. This is what gives flash memory the ability to both hold an electrical charge and retain data.

Erasing a NAND cell is quick since it’s designed to delete entire blocks of data. Again, an electrical charge is applied to the memory cell, and this causes the electrons (and data) that had been trapped within the floating gate to drain back into a bottom isolation layer in the chip. This effectively erases the memory cell.

Producing NAND flash memory chips is not simple or fast.1 It’s been estimated that over 800 distinct manufacturing processes are involved, as well as about one month to create one NAND “wafer,” which is typically about the size of a medium pizza with a 12-inch diameter. Individual NAND chips—roughly the size of a human fingernail—are cut from these wafers and graded according to their chip quality and overall utility.

NAND chips offer many advantages. For starters, NAND chips contain no moving parts, which makes them more rugged and capable of operation even when enduring mechanical shocks, excessive operating temperatures or high pressure. In this regard, NAND-chip operation compares favorably to hard disk drives (HDD) that are more subject to vibration.

On the other hand, NAND use also has drawbacks. Most notable among them is that this storage medium is not open-ended in allowing an infinite number of rewrites to the memory. NAND chips can only be rewritten a certain number of times, which limits their ongoing utility.

Further, NAND flash memory is subject to the same constraints as other systems or devices, which is to say that organizations are overflowing with data and NAND memory cells have had to keep pace by engineering new forms of memory cells. What began with single-level cell (SLC) memory and the storage of one bit for each cell and two levels of charge has ramped up over time, resulting in the creation of multilevel cells (MLCs), triple-level cells (TLCs) and even quadruple-level cells (QLC).