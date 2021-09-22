What is Android development?

Once you’ve chosen Android as your target platform, you need some resources to get started with your project. New developers often start at the Google home page, which leads them to the Android website. Or, you can go directly to the Android developer site (link resides outside ibm.com).

There you can access various resources, including the following:

Sample code to jump-start your development





Tests to verify your app for behavior and usability before you release it





Design and behavior guidelines you can follow to build your app

Before you start, you should install Java and set up the Java development kit (JDK) on your computer. Then, download and install the Android software development kit (SDK), which is required for developing Android apps. It contains APIs you can use or reference to develop your application. The default browser that comes with the operating system when you install it is Google Chrome, but you can use other browsers such as Firefox if you prefer.

Install Android Studio, which comes with the SDK. Android Studio is the official integrated development environment (IDE) for native Android. The IDE is essential to help you with coding, spell checking, error warnings, UI development, and more. Built on JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA software, Android Studio replaced the Eclipse tools that are formerly used as the Android IDE.

C++ is often used to write apps that are geared for high performance and quick reactivity (which is why many game developers choose it). If you want to reuse C++ code for your Android app, download the Android native development kit (NDK). This tool set can help you implement parts of your app by using C or C++ code and libraries.

In addition, software is available to emulate Android on other operating systems including Windows, Mac, and Linux. The Android emulator works by converting Android files into a format that is recognizable by the other operating systems.

Android follows a material design principle, which is used in many of today’s enterprise apps. Android material design provides a guide for visual, motion, and interaction design so you can create a strong user experience across platforms and devices.