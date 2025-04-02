What is network observability?

Organizations need effective tools to ensure sustained network reliability and performance in complex networks. Both network observability and network performance monitoring (NPM) can provide these tools. However, they differ significantly in approach, depth and capabilities.

Using simple network management protocol (SNMP) and other protocols, NPM tools collect and analyze predefined metrics to evaluate the performance of network devices, links and applications. It is a more traditional approach that primarily aims to identify and troubleshoot performance issues.

NPM tools focus on standard network metrics such as latency, throughput, jitter, packet loss and device resource utilization. They typically monitor individual devices or network segments without providing end-to-end visibility across distributed environments and often rely on static thresholds. If a metric exceeds the threshold, the NPM solution triggers an alert. However, static thresholds are preconfigured and might not adapt well to dynamic network conditions.

Furthermore, NPM tools typically detect and report issues after they occur, making them suitable for diagnosing—but not necessarily preventing—problems. And because NPM is limited to narrow monitoring parameters, NPM tools can fail to capture the full context of network behavior or provide actionable insights.

Whereas NPM focuses on measuring and reporting predefined metrics, network observability is a broader, more proactive approach that goes beyond metrics to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end view of network behavior. It provides deeper insights into the network's behavior by leveraging telemetry, context and advanced analytics. Observability tools can also adapt to changing network conditions, detecting anomalies without relying on static thresholds.

Crucially, network observability solutions can correlate data across layers, which helps accelerate root cause identification and resolution. These solutions are designed to clarify “what” is happening and explain “why” and “how” issues occur.

Observability tools can also map entire workflows or transactions, identifying issues across devices, clouds services and applications. And, using AI technologies and machine learning (ML) algorithms, observability tools can implement predictive analytics to forecast bottlenecks and failures, and enable proactive network optimization.

While network performance monitoring provides essential visibility into metrics and device health, it falls short in addressing the dynamic and complex nature of modern networks. Network observability builds upon NPM by offering deeper insights, richer context and advanced analytics to proactively ensure performance and reliability.