What is network topology?

Network topology impacts network performance, security and scalability, making it a crucial concept in network design and management.

Networks consist of a series of interconnected nodes and links. Nodes include devices such as routers, switches, repeaters and computers. A network topology describes how these components are arranged in relation to one another and how data moves through the network.

Technologies such as 5G, wireless networks and cloud computing continue to drive network evolution, making effective and purpose-driven network topology design more important than ever.

Both physical and logical topology are important considerations when planning network infrastructure. The physical topology outlines how devices are physically connected, while the logical topology focuses on how data moves through the network. Choosing the right network topology is essential to maintaining network reliability, security and scalability.