What is software-defined networking (SDN)? 

SDN creates and operates a series of virtual overlay networks that work in conjunction with a physical underlay network through the use of software. SDNs offer the potential to deliver application environments as code and minimize the hands-on time needed for managing the network.

Companies today are looking to SDN to bring the benefits of the cloud to network management and deployment. With network virtualization, organizations can achieve greater efficiency through new tools and technology, such as software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and other cloud computing services, as well as integrate via APIs with their software-defined network.

SDN also increases flexibility and visibility into network behavior. In a traditional environment, a router or switch—whether in the cloud or physically in the data center—is only aware of the status of network devices next to it. SDN centralizes this information so that organizations can view and control the entire network and devices.

Organizations can also segment different virtual networks within a single physical network or connect different physical networks to create a single virtual network, offering a high degree of flexibility.

Simply put, companies are using SDN because it’s a way to efficiently control traffic and scale as needed.