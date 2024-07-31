What is a container registry?

Published: 31 July 2024
Contributors: Phill Powell, Ian Smalley
A container registry is a data repository (or multiple repositories) that warehouses container images for storage and access. Container images are unchanging static files that hold executable code and run in isolation on IT infrastructure.
A key advantage of container registries is how they easily connect to container orchestration systems or platforms such as Kubernetes and Docker.
During container-based application development, teams can also use container registries in a DevOps capacity, enabling optimized integration with continuous integration (CI) workflows and continuous delivery (CD) workflows. Both workflows are core activities within software development. CI and CD are both automation-based and built to accommodate frequent code changes. They differ primarily in that CI prepares code for eventual release, while CD concerns the actual release of code. Container registries support both workflows.
There are two types of container registries:
A container registry stores container images, allowing users to upload images to the registry (a process called "pushing") or download them to a different system (a process called "pulling").
A container registry can be used alone or in conjunction with other container registries. If multiple containers are combined into a single operational unit for the provision of cloud services, its functionality mimics an ecosystem whose inhabitants work in close conjunction to deliver a shared output.
Container registries use object storage to manifest metadata about container images. Although this provides a means for successfully transferring such metadata, it is, by nature, limited. For example, in the case of data that might involve several images, there are limits to the number of available listing tags possible.
Dependency containers are another storage method. They enable the management, registration and resolution of dependencies in an application. Within the context of programming, dependencies describe situations where one object or process must occur before another object can function as ordered.
Such dependencies are managed by dependency containers, which help simplify testing, enhance scalability and minimize the need for code coupling (an overly strong interdependence between objects being programmed), which can lead to the introduction of errors and version-control issues.
Given the pressing and ongoing need for online security, the authentication of individuals granted access to repositories is vitally important. That depends upon a series of permissions specific to that container registry. Permissions define who are authorized to use computer resources from that container registry.
The concept of runtimes is vital. Container runtimes are the software that lets containers function within a host system. Runtimes use a series of steps to create containers. These steps encompass the entire process of forming containers and initializing their environment per the guidance of a container image that holds the app and its dependencies.
After the containers are formed, the runtime remains actively involved—administering container lifecycles, tracking their ongoing viability and removing their resources when they are no longer needed.
Container registries also support load balancing. In container-native load balancing, balancer traffic is directly routed to the areas intended to receive that traffic. In this way, container registries work hand in hand with load balancers, eliminating the need for traffic to be routed through an extra network loop.
Container registries provide numerous benefits, including the following:
Container registries provide increased operational clarity by having a dedicated place to keep images for long-term storage. Production artists and software developers often struggle with having an overload of assets. Container registries ease this problem by confining assets to a single location.
Container registries help prevent performance delays that might arise when the exact location of images isn’t known—especially during times of high priority. Container registries solve that by providing an inventory that can be checked and confirmed at any moment.
Registries create a single source of truth for any component or application, so there’s always transparency into the makeup of that component or app. Using container registries ensures that the most recent iteration is ready for use or replication, for optimal version control.
Container registries feature enhanced security measures for images. Access protocols help keep images protected from a security perspective. Meanwhile, vulnerability scanning lets users see deeply into their images and spot hidden problems within them.
The following activities make extensive use of container registries:
Software development is the primary use case for container registries, which is why they were created in the first place—to assist software developers by giving them a workspace to warehouse, access and share images.
Private container registries are typically seen as a necessary infrastructure for organizations that are designing and delivering software apps internally. Private registries give users a higher level of control over software supply chains.
Many container registries assist microservices users by clarifying the process of locating and connecting to specific microservices in a container cluster. Such registries offer Domain Name System services that give images names and virtual IPs.
Container registries help foster rapid iteration of apps because of the registries’ modular and lightweight nature. Other benefits to deployment are registries’ portability and consistency.
Container registries are being customized for specialized scientific purposes, such as supporting genetics data and empowering genomic research. Research results can easily be reproduced in other formats, allowing key code and artifacts to be shared.
There are two main providers of container orchestration that dominate container registry use:
Docker is a container orchestration system developed and introduced in 2013 to help reduce the complexity of creating, deploying and running apps. Docker has won popularity most recently for being seen as an easy way to build lightweight, portable and self-contained containers that can run on any platform despite the infrastructure. That reputation for ease of use has helped Docker become a go-to option for those deploying applications devoted to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
By the same token, Docker containers offer supreme portability, letting them be moved from one machine to another, regardless of its infrastructure. Again, we see a benefit in that, with Docker, it’s relatively simple to introduce AI and ML apps in alternative environments, like local machines, edge devices or cloud servers.
Kubernetes is an open source platform for container orchestration. Also started in 2013 and named after a Greek term for “pilot,” Kubernetes is used to automate various software processes such as management, deployment and scaling.
In a Kubernetes service, one or more computers (which can either be virtual machines or bare metal servers) are linked in a Kubernetes cluster, where container workloads of varying sizes and types can be run. Kubernetes is often deployed with Helm charts, which are file collections that work to describe a Kubernetes cluster’s various resources and then package those combined resources as an app.
Kubernetes enables the use of containerized ML apps and simple scaling, and it supports ML frameworks and tools. Kubernetes can also be used as a platform for AI training workloads.
Docker and Kubernetes are similar in many respects. However, they differ in the scale each possesses because Docker is, at its core, a container runtime, while Kubernetes is a full platform designed to accommodate the running and administering of containers from multiple container runtimes. As an indicator of the difference between the two, consider that Kubernetes is large enough that Docker is just one of the multiple container runtimes that Kubernetes supports.
The market for container registry providers is always evolving, with players both entering and exiting the market at any given time. Nonetheless, the providers listed here have built lasting reputations in this market:
In a computer system, authentication is the process that verifies whether users are who they claim to be. Most authentication systems rely on authentication factors, which are items (a swipe card), characteristics (a fingerprint scan) or bits of information (a PIN code) that only the user has.
DevOps is a software development methodology that accelerates the delivery of higher-quality applications and services by combining and automating the work of software development and IT operations teams.
Open source software is software developed and maintained through open collaboration. It is made available for anyone to use, examine, alter and redistribute however they like, typically at no cost.
Automation is the application of technology, programs, robotics or processes to achieve outcomes with minimal human input.
A workflow is a system for managing repetitive processes and tasks which occur in a particular order. They are the mechanism by which people and enterprises accomplish their work, whether manufacturing a product, providing a service, processing information or any other value-generating activity.
An API, or application programming interface, is a set of rules or protocols that enables software applications to communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality.
