What is GraphQL?

GraphQL offers an efficient, more flexible alternative to representational state transfer (REST) and RESTful APIs and solves for some limitations of REST. For example, providing the ability to more accurately target resources with a single query.

GraphQL uses an intuitive syntax that enables clients to send a single GraphQL query to an API and receive exactly the data needed (instead of accessing complex endpoints with lots of parameters.) This more efficient data fetching can improve system performance and ease-of-use for developers.

It makes GraphQL particularly useful for building APIs in complex environments with rapidly changing front-end requirements. Neither REST nor GraphQL APIs are inherently superior; they’re different tools that are suited to different tasks.

In the early 2010s, Facebook was experiencing massive growth and transformation. But a growing user base and increasingly complex mobile app environment rendered its existing RESTful approach—which required multiple round trips to different API endpoints to fetch all necessary query data—unsustainable.

REST APIs were ill-equipped to handle complex, data-driven user interfaces and frequently encountered latency issues and data inefficiencies, especially for mobile users with limited or expensive data plans.

In response to these challenges, Facebook engineers developed GraphQL (along with single-page application platform React), releasing it as an open source solution in 2015. Ultimately, Facebook moved the service to the GraphQL Foundation, which comprises member companies like AWS, Gatsby, Intuit and IBM, in 2018.