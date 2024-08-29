GraphQL has emerged as a key technology in the API space, with a growing number of organizations adopting this new API structure into their ecosystems. GraphQL is often seen as an alternative to REST APIs, which have been around for a long time. Compared to REST APIs (or other traditional API specifications), GraphQL provides more flexibility to API consumers (like app developers) and delivers many benefits, along with a few new challenges to API development and delivery.

I recently attended GraphQLConf 2023, the GraphQL conference in San Francisco where GraphQL experts and users from all over the world came together to discuss the future of the technology. This very first GraphQLConf was organized by the GraphQL Foundation, which IBM is proudly sponsoring. I will highlight seven key insights on GraphQL trends for the coming years based on learnings from the event.