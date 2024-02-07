What is GraphQL federation?

Before federation, one of the primary methods for combining multiple GraphQL schemas was schema stitching, where different schemas and resolvers are combined manually. It required developers to define how the schemas are merged and how data would be stitched together. And while schema stitching did offer a unifying solution for GraphQL schema, it was also complex and error-prone, making it difficult to manage.

To address these issues and streamline schema stitching processes, the engineers behind Apollo—a GraphQL implementation for product and app engineering—developed Apollo federation. Apollo federation introduced “key,” “external,” “requires” and “extends” keywords to define the connections between types in different services. The new cross-referencing features enabled developers to use an Apollo gateway to build a cohesive data graph without relying on an overly complex stitching logic.

However, Apollo GraphQL federation wasn’t just a new set of tools and libraries. It was also a system specification that described the architecture and how services can communicate to form a distributed graph. This enabled other implementations and tools to adopt federation principles and helped establish a standard for building federated GraphQL APIs.

Since its introduction, GraphQL federation has undergone numerous improvements. Managed federation, for instance, can facilitate metrics collection and enable automatic gateway updates when subgraphs change, all without manual intervention or system downtime.

Advancements also include the development of Federation 21, an innovation that simplified cross-service schema merging and query execution, increased modularity for greater control over schema composition, and improved error visibility for easier tracking and debugging.