What is GraphQL?

Using an intuitive syntax that lets users make API requests in a single line or a few lines (instead of accessing complex endpoints with lots of parameters), GraphQL technologies make it easier to generate and respond to API queries. GraphQL represents an upgrade from traditional RESTful architectures.

In the early 2010s, Facebook was experiencing massive growth and transformation. But a growing user base and increasingly complex mobile app environment rendered its existing RESTful approach—which required multiple round trips to different endpoints to fetch all necessary query data—unsustainable.

Representational state transfer (REST) and RESTful APIs were ill-equipped to handle complex, data-driven user interfaces, and frequently encountered latency issues and data inefficiencies, especially for mobile users with limited or expensive data plans.

In response to these challenges, Facebook engineers developed GraphQL (along with single-page application platform React), releasing it as an open source solution in 2015. Ultimately, Facebook moved the service to the GraphQL Foundation, which comprises members companies like AWS, Gatsby, Intuit and IBM, in 2018.