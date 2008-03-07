IBM Integration software and solutions

Integration is essential
 

As many organizations are discovering, digital transformation fuels innovation and boosts the speed to market. In the process, data often gets trapped in silos, impeding the ability of users, both inside and outside the business, to access the information they need.

With IBM integration solutions, you can connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely.

API management

Power your digital transformation with a comprehensive API strategy, managing all your APIs from a unified and centrally visible solution.

 
iPaaS and application integration

Map and transform data between applications and systems across private, public and hybrid cloud environments.

 
Enterprise messaging

Ensure that critical business data is protected through its journey and that it will reliably arrive in the right place, at the right time.

 
Event integration

Put events to work for your business, powering hyperresponsive applications that can react to changes in the world.

 
IBM API Connect®

Create, manage, secure and socialize APIs to power digital transformation on premises and across clouds.

 

          One solution for all IBM® webMethods

          Provides comprehensive iPaaS capabilities with a single, common interface and control plane for multiple integration patterns—applications, APIs, B2B and files—to help enterprises accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI.

          IBM® App Connect

          A powerful, AI-automated integration platform for connecting applications and data.

          IBM® Event Automation

          A fully composable solution that detects new trends, customer issues or competitive threats between disparate events.

          IBM® MQ

          This solution enables the secure and efficient transfer of information between applications using high-performance messaging across hybrid and multicloud environments.

          IBM® DataPower® Gateway

          This industry-leading application gateway supports modern, traditional, and hybrid cloud workloads, helping organizations meet high, enterprise-grade security requirements.

          IBM Aspera®

          IBM Aspera lets you send and share large files and datasets across any distance at maximum speed.

          IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration

          This hybrid integration platform leverages AI-powered automation and offers a comprehensive suite of integration tools within a unified experience to connect applications and data across any environment.

          IBM® Managed File Transfer Solutions

          This solution is a modern, governed solution for file transer that enhances transfer reliability, security and speed.

          B2B Integration Solutions

          IBM offers modern and reliable B2B integration software solutions built for demanding workloads, with EDI and B2B API business document routing and transformation for any-to-any data exchange

          Real customers. Real results.

          Norsk Tipping accelerates data processing for better user experiences.

          The company aimed to turn first-time buyers into lifetime customers.

          Norwegian dairy streamlines operations, connecting 7,000 farms and 30 plants.

          Hellman becomes digitally positioned for sustainable logistics.

          Next steps

          Discover how you can use these integration solutions to achieve new levels of business performance

           

