No automation without integration

There are many ways to connect and exchange data between applications. Building individual point-to-point links is costly and difficult to manage. API-led integration between applications simplifies the exchange of information, or the “request and response” of APIs. Automation, meanwhile, can surface or trigger new monetization opportunities. As Lowry explains, “Depending on what is happening online or in the store, those integrations can kick off different applications to, for example, move inventory or change a promotion.”

Here’s a real-world example of how an API-led integration can benefit retailers and their customers. Imagine you want to move inventory with a flash sale. You know that offering both in-store pickup and delivery will likely increase sales. To help customers choose between pickup or delivery, your inventory process needs to surface information about both options. When a customer selects an item, an application needs to make a query to all the local stores to check their stock levels. As the retailer, you can expose the stock level for each store as an API, and the application can use the customer’s location to show a list of the nearest stores with stock.

If the customer wants to reserve an item or order it for delivery, then additional automated integration flows can be used to ensure the stock isn’t oversold and to determine local delivery fees and windows. Automation can also be used to trigger a promotion application if the product isn’t selling fast enough.

Results in 6 months

Lowry says that if a company were to implement integration and automation to improve its inventory process, it could see two noticeable outcomes in about six months: an increase in customer loyalty and an immediate reduction in the time it takes to deploy new applications, such as a promotion.

“There are a ton of studies that show that retailers that prioritized the customer experience ended up being more resilient, whether it was in response to the pandemic or a financial crisis, and they fare better over time because they can evolve with the change,” Lowry says. “If you make the transaction experience that much smoother and that much easier, you’re going to build on your customer loyalty.”