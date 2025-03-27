The logistics industry hasn’t had an easy journey in recent years. The pandemic and global conflicts have made one thing clear: having real-time information is more important than ever in order to respond agilely to threats to the supply chain.

In this market with increasingly insecure supply chains, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics successfully serves the individual requirements of its customers—on land, in water and in air—with its products Airfreight, Seafreight, Road and Rail, and Contract Logistics. Hellmann wants to expand this path of success by growing, acquiring further business areas and by remaining fit for the future. But the greater the growth, the more complex the integration of the various transport and warehouse management systems, ERP and back-end systems, data and processes—on whose security, availability, robustness and performance Hellmann depends.

“With our previous platform solution—the EDI/EAI platform of an American competitor—immensely high operating, maintenance and development costs were a given,” explains Peter Schenk, Head of IT Governance, IT – Supporting Functions and Platforms at Hellmann Logistics Worldwide. After a software release and the subsequent loss of important functions for the company, Hellmann decided to embrace modernization and standardization.

Hellmann sought an integrated solution to meet these objectives: