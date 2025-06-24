With supply chains becoming increasingly complex and globalized, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recognized a critical gap in the way enterprises manage B2B integrations. Organizations still relying on legacy VAN providers, rigid EDI maps and siloed systems lack the flexibility to support hybrid environments and evolving API-led models.

Drawing from their expertise in deep system integration, TCS understood that modern enterprises need more than point-to-point solutions. TCS needed a scalable, cloud-native integration infrastructure that drives agility, speed and visibility across trading ecosystems.

The consulting giant leveraged their long-standing alliance with IBM to develop a robust solution that could bridge the gap between their legacy systems and modern integration strategies while offering clients real-time control and transparency.