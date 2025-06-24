A global IT services and consulting company designs a future-ready integration solution with IBM technology.
With supply chains becoming increasingly complex and globalized, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recognized a critical gap in the way enterprises manage B2B integrations. Organizations still relying on legacy VAN providers, rigid EDI maps and siloed systems lack the flexibility to support hybrid environments and evolving API-led models.
Drawing from their expertise in deep system integration, TCS understood that modern enterprises need more than point-to-point solutions. TCS needed a scalable, cloud-native integration infrastructure that drives agility, speed and visibility across trading ecosystems.
The consulting giant leveraged their long-standing alliance with IBM to develop a robust solution that could bridge the gap between their legacy systems and modern integration strategies while offering clients real-time control and transparency.
TCS chose IBM® webMethods Hybrid Integration as the connectivity and automation engine for their new NextGen B2B integration platform.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration gives TCS the advanced capabilities needed to unify and simplify complex EDI maps, support multitenant cloud environments and provide a future-ready integration layer using the TCS NextGen B2B Framework.
The framework integrates support for both traditional B2B protocols and modern API-first interactions, providing flexibility for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments.
The solution incorporates a range of modules, from B2B integration to real-time monitoring, that are tailored to accelerate partner engagement and optimize data-driven workflows.
TCS has created a NextGen-B2Bi framework to help its customers implement a modernized B2B architecture. NextGen-B2Bi comprises of 5-point solution framework, with intent of bringing well defined framework to enable a future-ready B2B journey. The NextGen-B2Bi framework covers B2Bi from 5 tenets inclusive of Partner management, Gateways, Translation, Visibility - all designed for scale, agility and operational excellence.
With IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration at its core, the TCS NextGen B2B Framework delivers strong results for global clients. The unified platform provides end-to-end transaction visibility, simplified partner management and seamless compatibility with legacy systems.
For example, TCS helped a multinational steel manufacturer reduce supplier onboarding time from 2 months to less than 1 week and cut customer onboarding time from 3–6 months to less than 3 weeks.
The framework also enabled TCS to migrate over 70 unique trading partners to a cloud-hosted platform accessible by browser, digitize client B2B processes and deliver 50% faster service rollouts. As a result, the company’s clients are not only modernizing their legacy systems but also gaining the agility and intelligence needed to scale in a digital-first world. Today, the partnership between TCS and IBM in product and delivery continues to set a benchmark for enterprise-ready integration solutions around the world.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization headquartered in Mumbai, India. Founded in 1968, TCS is part of the Tata Group and serves clients across more than 150 countries. The company offers a wide range of technology and engineering services, with deep expertise in digital transformation, cloud technology, AI and enterprise integration. With over 600,000 employees and FY 2024 revenues exceeding USD 29 billion, TCS is among the world’s largest and most respected IT services firms.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration provides AI-powered automation to help you seamlessly connect apps, APIs, B2B transactions, events and files across your hybrid landscape.
