What is debugging?

Debugging is critical for preventing software functionality issues. However, debugging isn’t just about fixing code; it’s also about understanding why a bug happened in the first place and finding ways to prevent it in the future. If software developers can identify the root cause of a bug, they can improve the overall stability, reliability and performance of their products.

Both debugging and software testing are vital to successful software engineering, but It’s important to note that debugging and testing are related—but not synonymous—processes. Testing allows developers to investigate what happens if there’s a bug or error in a program’s source code. While this can help developers understand the bug’s impact on a program, it cannot help them locate or fix the bug. Debugging, on the other hand, starts after the bug has been identified, and helps teams identify bugs and prevent recurrences.