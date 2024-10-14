Bonfiglioli had recently grown to be a billion-dollar company and was building on its reputation as a go-to provider of innovative, reliable products for use in a wide variety of industrial sectors. Like many manufacturers, the company wanted to shift its business model to include revenue-generating services, such as long-term warranties, repair, storage and IoT services. However, the company’s IT architecture wasn’t capable of handling such a shift.

“We had an old-fashioned integration layer,” said Fabio Zoboli, Integration Architect for Bonfiglioli. “It worked well enough, but it was slow and there were compatibility issues to address every time we added anything new. It simply wasn’t ready for cloud-native deployments, the creation of APIs or real-time data sharing with third parties—not to mention all the other capabilities we would need if we were to succeed in our digital transformation in a multicloud, multiuser environment.”

Bonfiglioli had already invested in cloud solutions, and its assets were stored in a mixture of on-prem, private cloud and public cloud services. The company needed an integration platform that could handle thousands of endpoints across on-prem and multicloud environments, create an API-driven ecosystem аnd enable centralized governance to put an end to shadow IT integrations. Zoboli found the solution in the IBM® webMethods integration platform as a service (iPaaS), an enterprise-grade platform that could effectively do it all—centralized/decentralized, low-code when needed, but heavyweight for IT.