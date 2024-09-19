What is API design?

To derive the most value from enterprise APIs, organizations often emphasize:

API governance and documentation

Gathering stakeholder feedback

Proper authentication

Versioning

Standardizing error messages

Scaling and context

Consistency

These principles help keep all stakeholders informed throughout the API design process and make sure that APIs align with organizational goals and strategy.

API governance and documentation: Establishing an organization-wide API governance and documentation strategy early on helps promote consistency and make an enterprise’s API portfolio easier to navigate. For example, an organization might choose to adopt a specification such as OpenAPI so that all enterprise APIs adhere to an industry-wide standard. In any case, maintaining proper and consistent governance and documentation enables new API users to gain a quick understanding of the API and its functions.



Gathering stakeholder feedback: Early input from core stakeholders and API consumers helps keeps developers on the right track throughout the development process. Poor communication can lead to delays in API development and less valuable APIs.

Proper authentication and API security: To protect APIs, as well as sensitive data, organizations implement authentication techniques that provide validation for API requests. Authentication mechanisms such as API keys, OAuth and JSON Web Tokens (JWT) provide different methods of securing data and API traffic. API encryption, the process of encoding data for travel between client and server, is also used to protect data and APIs.

Testing and versioning: API testing includes covering various scenarios, positive and negative, to identify issues before an API is deployed. APIs evolve over the course of this testing and developers create new versions that fix bugs or improve performance. New API versions are also released for other reasons, such as when developers add new features to an API. Versioning is how developers manage changes to an API, make changes transparent and see to it that updates don’t disrupt current users.

It’s helpful to have versioning mechanisms—such as URL-based versioning or header-based versioning—defined before development begins in earnest.

Standardizing error messages: Proper error handling improves an API consumer’s experience because it aids in troubleshooting when things go wrong. Error codes, messages and responses need to accurately describe the nature of the error and remain clear and consistent.

Context and constraints: Every API exists in a specific context that determines how it will be built and what its functions are. Competing project deadlines, expected traffic volumes and whether the enterprise is API-first or code-first can shape the resultant API. It’s important for all stakeholders to be aware of this information so they can make informed decisions during the development process.

Consistency: Above all else, keeping everything consistent generally leads to better API design. Consistency in API design is more than just versioning and error codes. When defining endpoints, keeping naming conventions consistent can make them easier to identify. When making a specific request to an API, it should be resolved in the same way every time. When everything is consistent across an API landscape, it’s also easier to document APIs so that they’re understandable for future users.