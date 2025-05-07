iPaaS solutions

Resolve data silos, inefficient workflows and system limitations with Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). An iPaaS solution enables enterprises to build and deploy integration flows that connect applications and data that is hosted in public and private clouds and between the cloud and on-premises data centers. It also allows building, managing, protecting and monetizing application programming interfaces (APIs), paving the way for a modern and efficient approach to integrations.
Leverage hundreds of prebuilt connectors and templates, with a simple, no-code authoring experience for building, securing and managing flows between all of your applications.
Gain competitive edge, improve agility and API reuse by adopting an API-led connectivity strategy.
Unlock unified visibility on a single platform for customers, suppliers and business partners to reduce costs and automate b2b processes across the enterprise.
Orchestrate and manage work between humans and systems with the use of digital skills to maximize business performance.
IBM offers unified capabilities to address all your integration needs, helping your business build seamless applications and services to stay competitive.
Enable interactivity for automation and digital business. Manage API lifecycle to connect apps, databases, and devices. Make sense of scattered data and shift apps to the cloud seamlessly.
Expand sales channels rapidly. Accelerate digital channel growth and faster fulfillment with real-time order updates. Aggregate data for reporting and analysis to quickly adjust merchandise and product lines.
Seamlessly connect and exchange data between distributors, manufacturers, and partners with predefined EDIs. Self-service access, PO dashboards, and catalog visibility save time for all parties.
Leverage event-driven architecture for speed and agility at scale. Detect situations, act in real time, automate decisions, and unlock revenue potential by harnessing business events efficiently.
How luxury cruises rely on API-led integration
Becoming a data-driven business and moving mountains with cloud integration
Shifting hybrid integration into gear with the right iPaaS
An intelligent platform puts State Bank of India customers first
A Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study Commissioned By IBM, November 2024 *The representative interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of USD 3.81 million over three years versus costs of USD 1.38 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of USD 2.43 million and an ROI of 176%.