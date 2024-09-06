Carnival Cruise Line is in the experience business. It doesn’t start when the “all aboard” sounds, and it doesn’t end when happy passengers disembark. The experience starts far before—when cruisers shop for (and dream about) their next vacation—any time, anywhere and from any device.

What the customer sees is simple—a few clicks on carnival.com or from countless other travel booking sites and they’ll instantly have two tickets to paradise. But behind the scenes is a flurry of activity through a tangled web of connections and travel distribution networks (such as Sabre) that need to be closely managed. Simply put, it’s the complicated price of simplicity. And as more travel partners become more digital, Carnival needs to make partner onboarding intuitive, efficient and economical.

Before, during, and after a cruise, Carnival faces challenges unique to business at sea. Complex shipboard systems must exchange data with myriad shoreside systems that span all types of environments (on-prem, hybrid, cloud). Data handoff, synchronization and transformation must happen seamlessly and quickly for dozens of cruises every week. “Just from a guest experience perspective—during and after cruise—we have to have a completely seamless handshake between the shipboard applications and shoreside applications,” says Srinivas Danduboyina, Supervisor of Enterprise Integration Architecture at Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival needed to address these challenges with a savvy and secure approach to integrating everything. It required an integration solution that could be both incredibly flexible and relentlessly dependable. Carnival knew that having a monolithic approach to applications would create inherent risks—where if a single connection wasn’t working it could take down the entire application.

Carnival’s Enterprise Integration team realized that a combination of event-driven and API-led integration was the answer to make sure that everything could work together seamlessly while keeping security, cost, and performance optimization always top of mind.