What is API security?

APIs now serve as the building blocks of digital transformation, enabling companies to offer services to external developers and partners. Since APIs orchestrate communication and data exchange between apps, they can facilitate more connected user experiences, extend overall business reach and foster boundary-pushing tech innovation. APIs also streamline service integration so that businesses can adapt quickly to market changes and customer demands.

But as APIs proliferate, so do the security issues that often accompany them.

APIs sit between an organization’s IT resources and third-party software developers or between IT resources and individuals, delivering data and information at process endpoints. Because endpoints are shown to the external world, they can make APIs a lucrative target for various types of attacks.