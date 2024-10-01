What is API discovery?

API discovery is the process of identifying and cataloging all the APIs an organization uses—both internal and third party—and documenting API functions, endpoints, data structures and other relevant information.

API discovery creates an inventory of the application programming interfaces (APIs) in use, what they do, who has access permissions and much more. It can also help discover any hidden or forgotten APIs—important for mitigating security risks.

APIs are a vital part of modern software development and provide a two-way exchange: they enable developers and applications to request data, add services and capitalize on capabilities from other applications, while also giving application owners a way to share, publicize and market their products. With this essential functionality comes added complexity and vulnerabilities.

API management is crucial to securing these vulnerabilities and making sure that an API ecosystem operates as intended. It’s important to know exactly how many, what type and how popular APIs are, for the sake of API security, authentication, efficiency, protection of sensitive data and maintaining an overall vision of how a given application is being used. But how does an application owner discover all this information? That’s where API discovery comes in.