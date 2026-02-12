AIOps is the application of AI capabilities—such as natural language processing and machine learning models—to automate IT service management and operational workflows. Observability is the ability to understand the internal state or condition of a complex system based solely on knowledge of its external outputs, specifically its telemetry. Combining these practices provides powerful tools for optimizing, troubleshooting and automating in complex multicloud IT environments.

AIOps observability uses AI and ML techniques to analyze a system’s logs, metrics and traces and perform operations including:

Anomaly detection, where algorithms analyze large volumes of data to determine baseline system performance and identify deviations.





Root cause analysis (RCA), which moves beyond correlation to identify actionable insights into system issues.





Predictive analytics, which helps predict future system workloads and scale resources up or down accordingly.

To combine AIOps and observability, most organizations use observability platforms with built-in AI features. Modern observability platforms often include generative AI features, such as text interfaces that can answer questions about network status or real-time data visualization tools built into the platform’s dashboard. IT teams can use these gen AI tools—alongside the observability platform’s own AI-powered automated remediation tools—to forecast downtime, increase operational efficiency and improve application performance.

Here is an example of how AIOps solutions can be used in observability. Say that an observability platform surfaces a correlation between a sudden influx of alerts about applications slowing down and latency in a core router.

The platform can, using an established baseline of network behavior, identify anomalous activity that preceded the latency—for example, an unscheduled change to that router’s configuration. Then, it can perform an automated root cause analysis to identify how, when and where the change was made. After that, the platform can consult preapproved workflows to apply a fix (such as rolling the router firmware back to a previous version). Finally, it can present the IT team with an incident report, helping prevent further disruptions.

Generative AI, hybrid cloud operations and observability are deeply intertwined. A 2025 report from research firm Gartner1 describes observability as a key capability of gen AI-powered CloudOps (cloud operations). According to a 2025 report from S&P Global Market Intelligence2 71% of organizations that use observability solutions are using their AI features, an increase from 2024 of 26%.