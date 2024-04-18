Probable Root Cause: Accelerating incident remediation with causal AI

It has been proven time and time again that a business application’s outages are very costly. The estimated cost of an average downtime can run USD 50,000 to 500,000 per hour, and more as businesses are actively moving to digitization. The complexity of applications is growing as well, so site reliability engineers (SREs) require hours—and sometimes days—to identify and resolve problems.

To alleviate this problem, we have introduced the new feature Probable Root Cause as part of Intelligent Incident Remediation from Instana®. Upon the creation of Incidents, Instana automatically analyzes call statistics, topology and surrounding information using Causal AI; and quickly and efficiently identifies the probable source of the application failure. This allows SREs to resolve incidents by directly looking at the source of the problem, instead of symptoms— saving them many hours of work and avoiding considerable cost for the business.

The results in this space often depend on the well-known triple: the data, the assumptions made and the method applied.