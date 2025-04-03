What is cloud infrastructure?

A fundamental characteristic of cloud computing is the virtualization of IT infrastructure, including servers, networking components and storage. Virtualization connects physical servers maintained by a cloud service provider (CSP) at numerous locations, then divides and abstracts resources to make them accessible to end-users wherever there is an internet connection.

At the heart of virtualization is hypervisor software. This technology creates an abstraction layer that enables multiple virtual machines (VMs) with their own operating systems (OS) to run on one server. The hypervisor pools and allocates computing resources as needed by the VM. VMware holds the largest market share in the virtualization platform marketplace, with approximately 42.77%.1