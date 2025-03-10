What is a wide area network (WAN)?

6 minutes
A wide-area network (WAN) is a series of connected, telecommunication networks that span a large geographic area, typically connecting headquarters, branch offices, data centers and other critical infrastructure.
The largest and best-known WAN is the internet, which is a collection of many smaller networks around the globe.
First implemented in the 1950s by the US Air Force, WANs have evolved over the years by leveraging advances in modern communication technology like asynchronous transfer mode (ATM), packet switching, software-defined networking (SDN) and eventually, the modern internet. Today, WANs are critical to the functionality of most modern enterprises, helping companies with a global footprint exchange information and resources across time-zones, continents and even oceans.
WANs are made up of a series of smaller, interconnected networks that are, in turn, made up of computers and other smaller devices known as local area networks (LANs).
A local area network, or LAN, is a system that enables devices like computers, mobile phones and more to share data and information securely across a small geographic area. While they can cover only a fraction of the geographic area of a WAN, LANs are both easier to maintain and more cost effective. LANs typically require only a single network technology to function like Ethernet or wifi (while WANs often require many).
Wide area networks (WANs) function by connecting a series of LANs across a geographical area, enabling devices using the LANs to exchange information and resources through a service provider. WAN architectures are designed according to Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) modeling, a set of rules that effectively standardizes all modern telecommunication.
WANs rely on different networking technologies that operate on different levels, or layers, of the network, enabling it to function. At its core, WANs rely most on data exchanges involving three key components: data packets, routers and endpoints.
WANs are typically categorized as either switched WANs or point-to-point WANs based on how they are connected to endpoints.
Switched WANS: Switched WANs connect to devices by using a shared network infrastructure, such as a cell tower in a cellular network. In a switched WAN, LANs utilizing multiple components share network resources that are managed by a switching exchange—essentially a central hub that directs data traffic across the network. Switched WANs depend on a technology known as asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) that sends data packets over a network in fixed sizes, as opposed to variable ones.
Switched WANs are ideal for high-speed, reliable data transfer with relatively low latency—precisely the kind of data transfer that is required by many modern, real-time applications.
Point-to-point WANs: In a point-to-point WAN design, two LANs are connected via a leased line—a private connection, usually leased from a telecom provider—that gives an organization exclusive, private use of a dedicated, internet connection. Perhaps the best known example of a point-to-point WAN is the original, dial-up internet connections that relied on phone lines. Today, modern enterprises typically use point-to-point WANs to ensure private, high-speed, fixed bandwidth connections between offices in different physical locations.
Point-to-point WANs rely on a technology called point-to-point tunneling protocol (PPTP) to function. PPTP is a protocol, or rule, that helps establish a verified private network (VPN) for users. PPTPs enable users to transfer data from a remote client (endpoint) to a server by using transmission control protocol/internet protocol (TCP/IP) a widely used standard for sending information over a network.
Organizations seeking to leverage a WAN for business purposes typically rely on a third-party provider for network connections and internet services because it is too costly and resource intensive to build their own network infrastructure. Here are some of the most common types of connections that power WANs.
Like any other network, WANs function on a rules-based set of principles known as protocols that govern the way data and resources are shared. Here are some of the most important protocols that control WANs.
Since their invention in the 1950s, WANs have been at the forefront of advancements in digital technology, leveraging cutting-edge innovations like cloud computing, wireless technology and even artificial intelligence (AI) to improve performance. Here are three ways modern enterprises are optimizing WAN performance.
WANs provide enterprises whose offices span large geographic areas with secure, fast and efficient ways to communicate and share resources. Using a WAN, organizations can connect remote workers with branch offices and headquarters and run critical applications in multiple locations at the same time. Here are some of the most common enterprise benefits of WAN architecture:
WANs securely connect workers and applications across large geographic areas, sometimes hundreds and even thousands of miles apart. For example, a team in Asia working overnight to meet a deadline can use the same application as a team in New York that will be presenting their work in the morning. They can both be communicating, collaborating and sharing resources in real-time.
WANs are constructed in a way that allows them to be managed and maintained from a single, central location. IT leaders can deploy updates and problem solve by using a SaaS framework, keeping employees on the latest versions of critical applications and monitoring and optimizing performance remotely.
WANs offer fast, secure applications to remote workers, wherever they are located. On a WAN, employees can access and share important files, collaborate on work and use critical applications wherever they are. Additionally, modern WANs incorporate the latest security technologies like firewalls and encryption to protect sensitive data being shared by employees.
Modern WANs allow for seamless scalability of applications and workforces by enabling companies to easily add or remove network connections regardless of their location. By using the latest in cloud solutions and wireless network technology, enterprises deploying WANs can expand or contract their network as needed without overhauling their existing IT infrastructure.
WANs are widely used by many of the most successful organizations in the world, from governments and fortune 500 companies to universities, banks and hospitals. Here are some of the most popular WAN use cases.
Government agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Treasury Department and the State Department, rely heavily on WANs so employees can share resources and access critical applications remotely. WANs’ speed, flexibility and security enable key capabilities like sharing confidential, time-sensitive information in a secure environment.
WANs connect bank branches and online banking services across the globe, ensuring real-time financial transactions are fast and secure. SD-WANs have helped speed and simplify account transactions and the sharing of financial records with their increased flexibility, which allows them to utilize different kinds of connections, including MPLS, LTE and broadband.
Hospitals use WANs to share highly confidential and often time-sensitive patient information securely and safely, and they give doctors access to advanced applications. In the healthcare industry, WANs help healthcare providers access electronic health records (EHRs) and collaborate on treatment plans remotely.
Retail chains like clothing stores and home electronics stores that have locations in different countries depend on WANs to connect their inventory systems with their warehouses, alerting them when items need to be shipped. Additionally, WANs power advanced analytics applications that provide real-time information on customer preferences and trends, helping managers anticipate when certain items will be in high or low demand.
In the manufacturing industry, WANs connect factories with business operations, helping managers more efficiently monitor business processes and spot inefficiencies. Additionally, WANs power applications that provide real-time information on supply-chains and inventory, helping managers make more informed decisions about products and innovation efforts.
Explore the essentials of data security and understand how to protect your organization's most valuable asset—data. Learn about the different types, tools and strategies that will help safeguard sensitive information from emerging cyberthreats.
This on-demand webinar will guide you through best practices for increasing security, improving efficiency and ensuring data recovery with an integrated solution designed to minimize risk and downtime. Don’t miss insights from industry experts.
Learn how to overcome your data challenges with high-performance file and object storage, designed to enhance AI, machine learning and analytics processes while ensuring data security and scalability.
Learn about the types of flash memory and storage and explore how businesses are using flash technology to enhance efficiency, reduce latency and future-proof their data storage infrastructure.
Learn how IBM FlashSystem boosts data security and resilience, protecting against ransomware and cyberattacks with optimized performance and recovery strategies.
IBM Storage DS8000 is the fastest, most reliable and secure storage system for IBM zSystems and IBM Power servers.
IBM Storage is a family of data storage hardware, software defined storage, and storage management software.
IBM provides proactive support for web servers and data center infrastructure to reduce downtime and improve IT availability.