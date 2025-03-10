What is a wide area network (WAN)?

The largest and best-known WAN is the internet, which is a collection of many smaller networks around the globe.

First implemented in the 1950s by the US Air Force, WANs have evolved over the years by leveraging advances in modern communication technology like asynchronous transfer mode (ATM), packet switching, software-defined networking (SDN) and eventually, the modern internet. Today, WANs are critical to the functionality of most modern enterprises, helping companies with a global footprint exchange information and resources across time-zones, continents and even oceans.

WANs are made up of a series of smaller, interconnected networks that are, in turn, made up of computers and other smaller devices known as local area networks (LANs).