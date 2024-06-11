What is the OSI model?

The OSI model remains integral to understanding network architecture even as technologies evolve and new models emerge. Whether a team is designing a simple local area network (LAN) or managing a complex global network, the principles of the OSI model provide a clear, structured approach to networking.

The OSI model includes seven distinct layers. The application layer (layer 7), the presentation layer (layer 6) and the session layer (layer 5) comprise the software layers of an OSI, where all transmissions to and from software apps (including operating systems and utilities, such as web browsers and email clients) occur.

The transport layer (layer 4) is the “heart of OSI,” handling all data communication between networks and systems. Finally, the network layer (layer 3), the data layer (layer 2) and the physical layer (layer 1) comprise the hardware layers of OSI, where data moves through the physical components of the network as it’s processed.

Data moves bi-directionally through the OSI model; each layer communicates with the layers below and above it in the stack. Furthermore, both the sending and receiving devices transmit data through the data layers; and senders and receivers often switch roles in the process.

For example, if a user wants to send an email to another person, the user would first write the email and send it. When the user presses “send,” their email goes to the application layer, which will choose the correct protocol (typically SMTP) and send the email to the presentation layer. The presentation layer then compresses the message data and sends it to the session layer, which initiates a communication session and sends the data to the transport layer for segmentation.

Since the email is going to another network, the email data must go to the network layer, where it’s divided into packets and then to the data link layer where it’s further broken down into frames. Those frames are subsequently transmitted through the physical layer (the recipient’s wifi), at which point the recipient’s device receives the bit stream and the email data traverses the same layers in reverse. At the end of the process, the email data lands in the application layer of the recipient’s device where it’s delivered, in human-readable form, to the recipient’s inbox.