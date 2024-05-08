What is network optimization?

Network optimization isn’t one single strategy or plan, but instead an ongoing series of adjustments and modifications that is continually updated and refined as an organization improves its understanding of its network and user requirements. It is an iterative process that must keep up with the latest technology available to make sure that organizations keep pace with competition. To properly optimize a network, an organization must be able to anticipate future needs and what will be required as the organization scales.

There are numerous approaches to network optimization. Some aspects are simpler, such as making sure that your hardware and software is up to date. Other approaches are more technical, such as optimizing your organization’s network settings, or using network monitoring software to gain actionable insights.

Network optimization can deliver numerous benefits, such as increased network security, better end-user experience and increased employee productivity, that impact all aspects of an organization.