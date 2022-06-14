What is SD-WAN?

A traditional WAN is a network of physical routers that transmit data to and from devices within multiple local area networks (LANs) such as ethernet or Wi-Fi networks. A WAN can use one of several protocols to transmit data, such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS). An MPLS is a protocol that routes WAN traffic using the shortest physical path.

While a single LAN is relegated to a physical location such as an office building, a WAN can include multiple LANs that are in the same office as well as different buildings miles apart.

However, WANs are restricted to their region’s telecommunications circuit and the service-level agreement (SLA) of an internet provider’s transport service. For example, a WAN that carries information across cable or broadband internet provided by that region’s internet provider cannot extend beyond that physical infrastructure. So, the WAN network can encompass all 20 LANs from both offices only because they share the same transport service. If the organization owns a third office building that resides in a region with a different transport service, a separate WAN is needed to manage any LAN connections there. Additionally, the offices within the WAN are limited to the bandwidth their internet access guarantees. This is where an SD-WAN offers several benefits over a traditional WAN.

By serving as the software layer that lives on top of a series of router-based WANs, an SD-WAN extends beyond the physical limitations that those WANs face. It allows all network traffic spanning various regions, infrastructure types, and transport services providers to be monitored, controlled, and optimized from a single application accessible to any authorized user from anywhere. Conversely, without an SD-WAN above a series of WAN networks, the control and configuration of each individual WAN is restricted to the hardware level.