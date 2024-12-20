What is network infrastructure?

To help ensure network availability, most companies include some kind of network infrastructure management into their planning. This includes network monitoring, maintenance and management tools and security solutions that help optimize network performance.

Due to its role in core business operations, network infrastructure has become a critical part of digital transformation, and the global market for enterprise network infrastructure is large and growing. Many companies see it as an opportunity to use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

With a valuation of nearly USD 60 billion just 2 years ago, the global market in network infrastructure is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the next 5 years1.