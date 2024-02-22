What is cloud architecture?

Cloud architecture refers to the integration of technology components—physical servers, databases, storage devices, virtual resources, networking elements and software—involved in building a cloud computing environment.
Based on business needs, a cloud architecture serves as a design strategy for connecting the cloud-based infrastructure for running and deploying applications. Cloud architecture considers an organization’s workload requirements and operational costs to deliver the flexibility, scalability and cost-savings of cloud computing.
An essential part of modern business operations, cloud computing is the on-demand access, via the internet, to computing resources—applications, physical servers, virtual servers, data storage, development tools, networking capabilities and more—hosted at a remote data center managed by a cloud services provider (or CSP).
Typically, one of the leading cloud vendors—Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud or Microsoft Azure—or other cloud services providers like VMware makes these resources available on a pay-as-you-go or a monthly subscription basis. Cloud computing allows businesses to use remote servers to store and access data, reducing the costs of building and maintaining traditional on-premises IT infrastructure.
Cloud computing offers myriad business advantages, including improved performance and efficiency, unlimited scalability and enhanced strategic value. According to a report from McKinsey, cloud computing could generate approximately USD 3 trillion in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) by 2030. The study also found the value cloud generates from enabling businesses to innovate is worth more than five times what is possible by simply reducing IT costs. Business use cases predicted to drive the value of cloud computing include big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation.
Cloud computing architecture integrates four essential components to create an IT environment that abstracts, pools and shares scalable resources across one or more cloud environments.
Cloud architectures vary based on an organization’s unique business drivers and technology requirements. Still, they all share the same goal of creating a roadmap that considers application workloads, cloud deployment models, service management and design needs.
Front-end cloud architecture refers to the user- or client-side of the cloud computing system. It consists of graphic user interfaces (GUIs), dashboards and navigation tools that provide on-demand access to cloud services and resources. Key components include software apps and programs installed on devices (such as., mobile phone, laptop or desktop) to access the cloud platform or service. Accessing a web-based video communications application (for example, Zoom, Webex) via a laptop computer or ordering food through a mobile delivery platform (Uber Eats, DoorDash) are both examples of front-end cloud architecture capabilities.
While the front-end includes all elements related to the client (for example, a visitor to an e-commerce site), the back-end (or ‘server-side’) refers to the structuring of the site and the programming of its main functionalities. It provides all of the behind-the-scenes technology (cloud servers, cloud databases, application programming interfaces (APIs) to access files) used by the CSP to support the front-end, including all the code that helps a database or web server communicate with a web browser or a mobile operating system.
Back-end cloud architecture components include the following:
An internet connection typically connects the front-end with the back-end functions. An intranet—a privately maintained computer network accessed only by authorized persons and limited to one institution—or an intercloud connection may also connect the back-end and front-end. A cloud network should provide high bandwidth and low latency, allowing users to continuously access their data and applications. The network must also provide agility so that access to resources can occur quickly and efficiently between servers and cloud-based environment.
Other significant cloud architecture networking gear includes load balancers, content delivery networks (CDNs) and software-defined networking (SDN) to ensure data flows smoothly and securely between front-end users and back-end resources.
There are three main types of cloud delivery models (also known as cloud service models): IaaS, PaaS and SaaS. These models are not mutually exclusive. Most large enterprises use all three as part of their cloud delivery stack:
According to a Gartner report, almost two-thirds (65.9%) of enterprise IT spending will go toward Software-as-a-Service in 2025, up from 57.7% in 2022.
Other popular service platforms include the following:
The following are a few of the most critical technologies for developing cloud architecture.
Crucial to cloud architecture, virtualization acts as an abstraction layer that enables the hardware resources of a single computer—processors, memory, storage and more—to be divided into multiple virtual computers known as virtual machines (VMs). Virtualization connects physical servers maintained by a cloud service provider (CSP) at numerous locations, then divides and abstracts resources to make them accessible to end users wherever there is an internet connection. Besides virtualizing servers, cloud technology uses many other forms of virtualization, including network virtualization and storage virtualization.
Cloud automation involves implementing tools and processes that reduce or eliminate the manual work associated with provisioning, configuring and managing cloud environments. Cloud automation tools run on top of virtualized environments and play an essential role in enabling organizations to take more significant advantage of the benefits of cloud computing, like the ability to leverage cloud resources on demand and scale them up and down on an as-needed basis. Automation plays a vital role in DevOps workflows, speeding up tasks related to building, testing, deploying and monitoring applications, resulting in cost savings and faster time to market.
There are four main cloud delivery models, each offering unique features for running workloads and optimizing business value.
A public cloud is a computing model where a cloud service provider makes computing resources (such as, software applications, development platforms, VMs, bare metal servers, and more) available to users over the public internet. CSPs sell these resources according to subscription-based or pay-per-usage pricing models.
Public cloud environments are multi-tenant, where users share a pool of virtual resources automatically provisioned for and allocated to individual tenants through a self-service interface. This feature allows providers to maximize utilization of their data center hardware and infrastructure, thus offering cloud customers services for the lowest possible costs with access from anywhere.
A private cloud is a single-tenant cloud environment where all resources are isolated and operated exclusively for one organization. Private cloud combines many benefits of cloud computing with the security and control of on-premises IT infrastructure. For instance, companies that must meet strict regulatory compliance requirements, such as healthcare or financial institutions, may choose private clouds for their sensitive data using customized security measures like firewalls, virtual private networks (VPNs), data encryption and API keys.
A hybrid cloud combines public cloud, private cloud and on-premises (‘on-prem’) infrastructure to create a single IT infrastructure so companies can get the best out of all computing environments to meet their business needs. Organizations favor a hybrid cloud model for its agility in moving applications and workloads across cloud environments based on technological or business goals.
For instance, an enterprise with concerns surrounding sensitive data (such as, intellectual property, personally identifiable information (PII), medical records, and more) can store them in a private cloud. For other workloads, such as web hosting or content hosting, businesses may choose a public cloud setting for its cost savings and ability to scale resources up and down based on user traffic (for example, scale up during a social media campaign promoting a new product).
According to the IBM Transformation Index: State of Cloud, over 77% of business and IT professionals have adopted a hybrid cloud approach.
Today, most enterprise businesses merge a hybrid cloud with a multicloud environment. A multicloud is a cloud computing model that incorporates multiple cloud services from more than one provider within the same IT infrastructure. Together, hybrid and multicloud models create a hybrid multicloud architecture that offers businesses the flexibility to create the best of both cloud computing worlds for migrating, building and optimizing applications across multiple clouds.
In addition to offering the control and flexibility to choose the most cost-effective cloud service, hybrid multicloud provides the most control over where organizations can deploy and scale workloads (for example, deploy closer to edge environments), further improving performance. Each cloud provider offers its unique services. Businesses can customize a mix of network, storage and cloud solutions from different cloud providers to find the best-in-class solutions. For instance, a company may use IBM Cloud for its advanced data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Microsoft Azure for its compliance and security features and Google Cloud for its global networking reach.
A cloud computing environment is complex, and evaluating all the solutions associated with a cloud architecture can be daunting. Organizations looking to move their applications to the cloud and deploy cloud-based services frequently hire a cloud architect—an IT specialist who oversees and orchestrates a plan for developing, executing, managing and monitoring their cloud architecture. This technology professional collaborates with leadership stakeholders and other IT team members to review cloud-based solutions to create the best strategy that aligns with their overall business objectives.
Ideally, a cloud architect helps map out a cost-effective, customized, business-ready plan that integrates infrastructure and platform strategy, increased security and cyber resilience, and management models. Typically, a cloud architect has obtained one or more certifications displaying their skills and expertise in specific cloud platforms. All of the major CSPs—IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and more—offer certifications in cloud architecture.
A well-defined cloud architecture framework should include best practices and guidelines to help architects create cloud solutions that are resilient, performant, and secure. Best practices should include the following:
With a customized cloud architecture in place, you can develop a high-performance, cost-saving strategy with wide-ranging benefits.
Develop the best cloud migration strategy to meet your workload needs (for example, migrate specific databases or servers to the cloud to capitalize on lower costs, more reliable performance and improved efficiency).
Gain the flexibility, scalability and cost control needed to support cloud-native technologies like self-service orchestration and automation tools (such as, Kubernetes).
Expand Agile and DevOps methodologies so development teams can develop applications once and deploy to all clouds, increasing time to market.
Stay ahead of today’s on-demand trends and gain a competitive advantage with evolving cloud capabilities that support artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), generative AI, quantum computing, blockchain and IoT.
Reduce downtime and enable a faster disaster recovery plan by spreading workloads and data across multiple resilient cloud environments.
Access the latest cloud security and regulatory compliance technologies and consistently implement security and compliance across all environments.
