What is cloud automation?

Cloud automation tools run on top of virtual environments and can be leveraged in public and private clouds, as well as hybrid and multicloud environments. In fact, automation is often used to standardize processes and policies across complex IT environments.

Cloud automation plays an important role in enabling organizations to take greater advantage of cloud computing’s benefits, like the ability to use cloud resources on demand. It is also a vital component of efficient DevOps workflows.

Like many other automation tools, cloud automation solutions generally automate tasks that are too inefficient or complex to perform manually. In terms of cloud, this includes tasks like provisioning resources for workload deployments and updates, setting up virtual machines (VMs), monitoring performance and more.