What is application migration?

Because applications are typically built to run on particular operating systems in specific network architectures or developed for a single cloud platform, moving an application to a new environment can pose several challenges. It’s usually easier to migrate applications from virtualized or service-based architectures than it is to migrate those running on bare metal hardware.

Determining an overall application migration strategy involves considering each individual application’s dependencies and technical requirements, as well as your enterprise’s security, compliance and cost constraints.

Different applications can take different paths to the cloud, even within the same technology environment. Since the early days of cloud computing, developers have referred to these application migration patterns with names that begin with “R."

Rehost: Also known as lift-and-shift, rehosting is a common strategy in which the enterprise moves the application from an on-premises server to a virtual machine in the cloud without making significant changes. Rehosting applications is usually quicker than other migration strategies and can significantly reduce migration costs. The downside is that without modification, the applications won’t benefit from cloud native computing capabilities, and the long-term costs of running them in the cloud can be higher.



Refactor or rearchitect: Refactoring refers to making fairly significant changes to the application so that it can scale or perform better in a cloud environment. It might involve recoding major portions of the application so that it can take better advantage of cloud native functionalities—such as restructuring a monolithic application into a set of microservices or modernizing the data store from SQL to NoSQL.

Replatform: A kind of middle ground between lift-and-shift and rearchitecting, replatforming an application involves making minor changes to it so that it can better benefit from cloud architecture. Examples might include upgrading the application to work with a cloud-native managed database, changing the operating systems or middleware it works with, or containerizing the application.

Retire/replace: Sometimes, it simply makes the most sense to decommission the application. This might be because its value is limited, because its capabilities are duplicated elsewhere in your environment, or because it’s more cost-effective to replace it with a new offering—often a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform—than it is to migrate the application.