Failing Fast, Traditional Strategy, and How They Work Together

The above description, superficially, seems hard to argue with and it is, in some. There’s something objectively methodical and scientific about the approach. But the detractors will say that analysis and calculated risk-taking are part of the lifeblood of any successful organization.

IBM’s own Rob Thomas, the GM of our Analytics and AI business, wrote a few years back that “suggesting a pilot, instead of doing it, is a sign of weakness.” (link resides outside of ibm.com)

So, what gives? Does the fail-fast mentality live in conflict with the more traditional approaches to strategic planning and risk-taking?

The answer to this question is where some of the binary responses to fail fast come from. But the truth is that the fail-fast philosophy can not only coexist with the more traditional approaches to strategy, analysis, and risk-taking, it can augment those approaches and actually help make them more successful.

For example, based on all the available information, you might decide that it is essential for your organization to break into a new geographic market. There is enough data to confidently make that decision and begin executing against it with both urgency and commitment. Not only will there be no “testing” of this strategy, more likely the organization will remain committed to it through any initial setbacks and bumps in the road.

But this is where the traditional strategy process and the fail-fast mantra can begin to augment one another even more. Where a fail-fast approach can complement the strategic decision to enter a market is the way it can quickly validate or invalidate the “how.” While the desired end destination might be clear, if the path there is less clear, testing and iteration can help light the way until the organization finds its footing.

In this case, using a fail-fast approach to determine whether or not to enter a given market would be the wrong approach. Initial lack of success, when paired with fail-fast thinking, might encourage you to abandon a strategic market because your first pass at expansion failed. Instead, the decision to enter the market was a product of strategic analysis and planning and failing fast plays the role of getting to “how” more quickly.