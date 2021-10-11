What is lift and shift?

Because it involves no change to application architecture and little or no change to application code, the lift and shift strategy enables a faster, less labor-intensive and initially less costly migration compared to other processes. It’s also the fastest and least expensive way for an organization to begin shifting IT dollars from capital expense (CapEx) to operational expense (OpEx) in order to initiate a hybrid cloud strategy and begin using the more economical and extensible computing power, storage and networking infrastructure of the cloud.

In the earlier days of cloud computing, lift and shift migration was worth considering for all but the oldest, most complex and most tightly coupled on-premises applications. But as cloud architectures evolved—and enabled better developer productivity and more favorable cloud pricing models—the long-term value of migrating an application ‘as-is’ that cannot use the cloud environment diminished dramatically.

Today, lift and shift is considered primarily as an option for migrating workloads that are cloud-ready to some degree (for example, VMware workloads, containerized applications, apps built on microservices architecture) or as a first step to rearchitecting a monolithic application for the cloud, on the cloud.