What is containers as a service (CaaS)?

Containers as a service (CaaS) is a cloud computing service that allows developers to manage and deploy containerized applications, giving businesses of all sizes access to portable, easily scalable cloud solutions.
Containerized applications are composed of software code packaged with just the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run them. They are agile, executable units (containers) that can run on virtually any IT infrastructure, from on-premises data centers to hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.
CaaS sits between infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) in the cloud computing stack, providing a balance between the control offered by IaaS and the simplicity of PaaS.
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a foundational cloud model, allowing organizations to virtualize computing, networking and storage resources, and run other cloud services like software as a service (SaaS) or PaaS. IaaS platforms let teams fully customize components, from application stacks to operating systems, but the vendor manages computer resources and hardware.
Platform as a service (PaaS) functions at the code-stack level, letting users focus on higher-level app dependencies (for example, language runtimes). Still, it eliminates user control of the OS and limits portability across deployment environments. (Learn more about the difference between IaaS, PaaS and SaaS.)
CaaS puts the control back in the users’ hands by facilitating OS virtualization and customization and enabling container-specific deployment.
Containers as a service (CaaS) provides a cloud-based platform where users can streamline container-based virtualization and container management processes. CaaS providers offer myriad features, including (but not limited to) container runtimes, orchestration layers and persistent storage management. CaaS also has unique integration capabilities that help businesses optimize their IT infrastructure.
Primary CaaS features include the following:
When a user only works with a few containerized apps, it’s feasible to manage the containerization process manually. However, companies are increasingly relying on containers to make their IT infrastructure more agile, which means managing larger volumes of containers. CaaS allows teams to automate the containerization process to use the portability of containers at scale.
It’s worth noting that Docker was the first open source software tool to popularize building, deploying and managing containerized applications. However, the Docker container platform lacked an automated “orchestration” tool, which made it time-consuming and complex for data-science teams to scale applications. Kubernetes, also called K8s, was created to address these challenges by automating the management of containerized applications. Both Docker and Kubernetes are considered industry standards for containerized development and deployment.
The orchestration layer of a CaaS system facilitates automated container deployment, load balancing, scheduling, scaling and lifecycle management processes across the IT ecosystem. As mentioned, the most popular container orchestration platform is the open source, Linux-based Kubernetes service, but other leading public cloud providers and cloud technology companies offer their own high-quality container orchestration services, including the following:
CaaS platforms facilitate smooth communication between containers by using network overlays and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies to create virtual networks and optimize container connectivity.
Users interact with container platforms through high-level, customizable application programming interfaces (APIs) or web portal interfaces that enable them to define resource requirements, networking settings and environment variables for containers and associated resources.
CaaS systems typically include flexible security features like role-based access control (RBAC), container isolation and container image scanning for vulnerabilities and network policies. These tools help organizations monitor and control traffic flow between containers in real time.
One of the most impressive features of CaaS is its ability to integrate with other cloud-native technologies, such as managed databases, caching systems and message queues. For instance, CaaS can integrate with continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps pipelines to accelerate product improvement and development processes.
Containers as a service (CaaS) enables businesses to focus on core competencies by abstracting the complexities of infrastructure management. With CaaS, developers can prioritize building and deploying apps without worrying about the underlying infrastructure or storage requirements.
Other notable benefits include the following:
Users can easily add and remove containers based on demand, making CaaS an excellent choice for businesses with fluctuating workloads and those looking to scale up quickly. CaaS platforms also include autoscaling capabilities that allow organizations to automate container scaling for an ultra-nimble migration experience.
CaaS helps businesses eliminate portability hurdles by automating containerization processes and facilitating seamless, serverless app migration across on-premises and cloud environments.
Containers are lightweight and require minimal computing resources compared to traditional virtual machines (VMs) and bare metal software, making them especially fast. Relying on container services can help teams quickly test, deploy and update containers without disrupting the entire IT infrastructure.
CaaS can foster collaboration and agility in a DevOps environment. For example, suppose that a CaaS-equipped software developer wants to resolve an issue with a new ecommerce platform. In that case, they can have the development team address issues with the container contents and operating environment while the operations team troubleshoots orchestration system issues. In other words, CaaS enables teams to work independently—but simultaneously—on different components of an application, enabling parallel development and faster iteration cycles.
CaaS service providers offer pay-as-you-go pricing models, allowing organizations to pay only for the services they use.
CaaS supports the complex lifecycle of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects, especially those with large language models (LLMs) associated with generative AI.
Businesses across sectors are turning to containers as a service (CaaS) for cloud solutions. In fact, the global CaaS market was valued at nearly USD 2 billion in 2022.1 Researchers anticipate that the market will be worth more than USD 7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 30.2% during that period.2 With market growth expected to accelerate in the coming years, it’s clear that CaaS services are becoming increasingly valuable for app developers worldwide.
Teams can use CaaS to build a microservices architecture, which breaks down apps into smaller services that can be developed, deployed and scaled independently. Implementing microservices improves the overall agility and speed of application development processes.
CaaS can also facilitate the transition to DevOps culture, wherein software development and IT operations teams work together throughout the software lifecycle. CaaS offers a shared platform where the teams can collaborate to develop and ship end products that better serve the user.
Furthermore, app containerization enables teams to modernize legacy applications faster. Containerized apps are especially portable, allowing teams to use the benefits of modern, cloud-native application development without needing to rewrite their applications from scratch.
All links reside outside ibm.com.
1 Containers as a Service Market worth USD 5.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Study by MarketsandMarkets, Cision, 30 November 2022.
2 Container as a Service Global Market Report 2023, Yahoo Finance, 1 June 2023.
Understand how leading businesses are using container technology to drive innovation, scalability and efficiency. Download your copy now.
Discover how a hybrid cloud strategy can drive flexibility, security and growth for your business. Explore expert insights and real-world case studies that show why leading enterprises are making the switch.
Docker simplifies application deployment with lightweight, portable containers, ensuring consistency, scalability and efficiency across environments. Streamline your processes and boost performance with Docker today.
Ready to transform your business with advanced data solutions? Explore how IBM's cutting-edge technologies can help you harness the power of data, streamline operations and gain a competitive edge.
Explore how Kubernetes enables businesses to handle large-scale applications, improve resource efficiency and achieve faster software delivery cycles. Learn how adopting Kubernetes can optimize your IT infrastructure and boost operational efficiency.
Enhance your infrastructure’s availability, scalability and security by exploring IBM’s load balancing offerings. Take the next step toward seamless traffic management today.
Use a managed Kubernetes service that enables users to deploy, manage and scale containerized applications across a secure and flexible Kubernetes environment.
Accelerate containerized application development with IBM Cloud’s fully managed Red Hat OpenShift platform. Unlock the flexibility of Kubernetes with powerful integrations and support.
Streamline your digital transformation with IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions, built to optimize scalability, modernization and seamless integration across your IT infrastructure.
Modernize your infrastructure with IBM’s container solutions. Run, scale and manage containerized workloads across environments with flexibility, security and efficiency by using IBM's comprehensive container platform.