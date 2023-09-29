What is containers as a service (CaaS)?

Containerized applications are composed of software code packaged with just the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run them. They are agile, executable units (containers) that can run on virtually any IT infrastructure, from on-premises data centers to hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

CaaS sits between infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) in the cloud computing stack, providing a balance between the control offered by IaaS and the simplicity of PaaS.