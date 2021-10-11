What is low-code?

With all that said, low-code development platforms also aid more seasoned programmers. Since they require little to no coding experience, they allow for more flexibility in a developer’s coding background. For example, some business applications require knowledge around a specific programming language, narrowing the selection of developers further. By eliminating this bottleneck, low-code platforms shorten the application development lifecycle, enabling them to accomplish more in a less time.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased the business need to automate processes and prioritize digital transformation initiatives. Low-code platforms address this need, helping streamline workflows and accelerate automation projects.

According to Gartner, the global market for low-code development technologies was expected to increase by 22.6%, reaching USD 13.8 billion, in 2021. Then, by 2023, they anticipated that over 50% of medium to large companies would adopt a low code application platform according to their latest Magic Quadrant Report.

A low-code model promotes rapid application development by making the user experience more accessible. Both citizen and professional developers benefit from core capabilities, such as a visual integrated development environment (IDE), built-in data connectors or APIs and code templates. All of this functionality of low-code tools improves the DevOps process, allowing more time for innovation.