What is a content delivery network (CDN)?

Each CDN server is located on the "network edge"—closer to end users than the host server, where the website originates. For this reason, CDN servers are often called "edge servers."

Each server stores or caches copies of a subset of the web content—HTML files, images, audio, video, applications—from the host server. Caching, the process of storing files on the edge servers, brings files closer to the customers, decreasing the time it takes for the data to stream across the network, known as latency.

By reducing the distance between this content and users, the content delivery network helps the website publisher provide faster performance, reduce user loading time and control its own bandwidth cost and consumption.

Organizations typically purchase CDN services from CDN service providers that maintain their own server networks.