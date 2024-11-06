Türk Telekom is one of the keystones of the Turkish economy, providing telecommunications, media and data services across the nation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 48,000 kilometers (km) of fiber network in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Caucasus regions.

With businesses, government agencies and millions of consumers relying on robust telecommunications, Türk Telekom is always on the lookout for better and more cost-effective ways to manage its IT infrastructure. To help manage its complex mix of systems, applications and services, the company had deployed several different software observability tools. The licensing fees for these tools were based on total memory consumed, leading to unknown cost variability when new applications were deployed.

In addition, Türk Telekom wanted to the latest AI-powered technologies to drive internal software management efficiency and help the company benefit from robust, reliable and streamlined operations. The company aimed to find a software observability solution that would offer cost-effective scalability for the future.

