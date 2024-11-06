Türk Telekom is one of the keystones of the Turkish economy, providing telecommunications, media and data services across the nation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 48,000 kilometers (km) of fiber network in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Caucasus regions.
With businesses, government agencies and millions of consumers relying on robust telecommunications, Türk Telekom is always on the lookout for better and more cost-effective ways to manage its IT infrastructure. To help manage its complex mix of systems, applications and services, the company had deployed several different software observability tools. The licensing fees for these tools were based on total memory consumed, leading to unknown cost variability when new applications were deployed.
In addition, Türk Telekom wanted to the latest AI-powered technologies to drive internal software management efficiency and help the company benefit from robust, reliable and streamlined operations. The company aimed to find a software observability solution that would offer cost-effective scalability for the future.
Working with Gantek Teknoloji Bilişim Çözümleri, an IBM Business Partner, Türk Telekom reviewed solution candidates to replace its existing tools, and selected IBM Instana® Observability solutions. IBM Instana offers licensing based on the number of hosts being monitored, enabling a reliable and scalable model to help optimize budgets.
IBM Instana Observability is designed to improve operational efficiency by providing enhanced insight, with automated root cause detection and resolution, combined with AI-powered mitigation recommendations. The solution offers built-in automation across every part of the platform, from instrumentation to discovery, mapping and grouping, including data visualization and analytics.
“After a very successful proof of concept over six months, arranged by Gantek, Türk Telekom initially purchased 300 licenses and a year later added a further 100,” explains the spokesperson. “Gantek arranged the second set of licenses to terminate at the same time as the first to enable us to switch to the subscription software-as-a-service model, which will enable us to flex our deployment exactly to our usage. For example, our Kubernetes environment is expanding fast, and IBM Instana provides helps to provide easy scalability as well as delivering full observability.”
Türk Telekom’s application stack includes cloud-native apps, containers and microservices with highly complex interdependencies. Using IBM Instana Observability offers the company fast, automated and contextualized visibility into the health and availability of its applications, regardless of where they sit in the infrastructure. Instana® helps Türk Telekom run diagnostics, reduce response time, optimize application performance and accelerate integration and deployment pipelines. In addition, IBM Instana Observability also includes granular insight into containerized environments, a particular advantage for Türk Telekom.
Today, Türk Telekom is using the IBM solution to take advantage of automation and AI-powered resolution actions to reduce IT workloads and increase productivity. “The support from Gantek has been superb, enabling us to adopt and gain confidence using IBM Instana rapidly and easily,” says the spokesperson. “With Instana, we have cut licensing costs for observability by 10% while gaining full observability from a single tool.”
The spokesperson concludes, “As a result, our service level availability has increased by 70%, and busy IT professionals can now focus on more strategic tasks. Essentially, this means we can invest more time and resources in delighting our customers.”
Across Türkiye, Türk Telekom (link resides outside of ibm.com) provides 17.4 million fixed access lines, 15.2 million fixed broadband, 26.2 million mobile subscribers and 3.1 million TV subscribers, as of 31 March 2024. Türk Telekom Group companies employ 36,190 people, with the vision of introducing the nation to new technologies and accelerating the transformation into an information society.
