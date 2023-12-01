What is smart farming?

While new technologies and tools have long been integral to farm management and food production, urgent concerns drive the development and adoption of smart farming technologies today. Chief among them is food security: food production must increase by 70% by 2050 to keep pace with global population growth, according to the International Monetary Fund.1

Climate change is making it harder to secure enough food. It reduces crop yields and endangers the availability of natural resources such as water for irrigation. In addition to climate issues, the agricultural sector also faces profitability challenges amid the rising costs of inputs like fertilizer, volatile commodity prices and increasing regulatory requirements.

“Through smart farming, we can better adapt to the uncertainties brought by climate change, mitigate environmental impacts and promote resilience in agricultural production.”

— The International Organization for Standardization2