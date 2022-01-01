Becoming a truly sustainable enterprise is hard. Only 50% of organizations that have sustainability as a top priority can achieve their environmental sustainability goals.¹ Hence, dabbling at the edges no longer suffices. Achieving sustainability demands effort and transformation.

That’s why we have created this guidebook for sustainability trailblazers. It offers a pathway toward prosperity and growth through three actionable steps: understanding the sustainability mindset, building a strategic roadmap and operationalizing the strategy. Are you ready to turn your sustainability goals into enterprise-wide action? Let’s get started.