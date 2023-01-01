Knowing what’s working and what’s not within your current infrastructure, both internally and externally, will assist you in optimizing your operations and assets. Using technology and intelligent software to monitor and record operational data from your organization’s physical assets can better prepare you to predict future disruptions and build more sustainable operations.
The benefits of building intelligent facilities and assets that embed AI are twofold. First, your assets become more efficient, connected, predictive and resilient. Second, your physical infrastructure becomes another data source that will help you gain operational insights to drive more action toward your goals. For example, it will help in clean energy transition, efficient waste management and decarbonization. It will also lead to increased productivity and reduced costs.
Physical offices represent one of the highest asset expenses for most organizations. Hence, it’s crucial to manage buildings in a way that encourages the same efficiencies you would use in a production environment. Forward-thinking companies are using integrated workplace management solutions that consolidate internal and external data to help identify efficiencies in buildings. This method can reduce the overall asset cost by rightsizing the real estate portfolio to create a safe, flexible and reliable workspace.
Circular supply chains encourage reuse and provide customers with transparent sourcing data for the products they buy. They’re transparent, traceable and decarbonized. The global network that produces and distributes goods between any one company and its suppliers is often a source of wastefulness and inefficiency.
Reaching supply chain sustainability requires a global, real-time view of the inventory and the ability to share data across the ecosystem with accuracy and trust.
Ask yourself these two questions:
Weather impacts every business, every day, requiring industry leaders to plan for and respond to immediate disruptions and longer-term trends. And taking the right action for your business at the right time requires more than just weather data. You need to employ advanced analytics and intelligent workflows to reimagine processes and better predict how weather will impact your assets, employees and customers. In the process, you can also meet new requirements for sustainability and do right for the planet.
AI accelerates data conversion into sustainability insights that help leaders make informed decisions in real time. However, sustainability data and metrics need to be embedded in operations, processes and workflows to gain maximum benefit from AI automation. In fact, according to the latest research from IBM Institute for Business Value, 46% of executives view AI as important for advancing their organization’s reporting and performance efforts.1
Cloud is critical for all sustainability initiatives—reporting, operations, and products and services. Its most popular use case: 80% of trailblazers use public, private and hybrid cloud to develop net-zero or lower-waste products and services.
Data center outages have become frequent. They disrupt workloads, sales and even brand loyalty. Hence, it’s crucial that just like your physical infrastructure and assets, your IT infrastructure is resilient, too.
A winning sustainability plan champions strategy, innovation and partnership at every level. IBM believes in the power of technology to transform business for good, but it begins with those leaders who aren’t afraid to blaze new trails.
Explore IBM technology use cases and end-to-end models that can take your business to the next level.
Managing real estate portfolios UCOP and IBM worked together to implement a long-term integrated workplace management system (IWMS) to maintain the university’s extensive real estate.
Driving greater efficiency The city’s Department of Enterprise Assets Management (DEAM) uses the IBM® Maximo® Application Suite to maintain assets and help facilities run more efficiently and sustainably.
Building a new future with blockchain Coricelli joins IBM Food Trust® to highlight the quality of its extra-virgin olive oil, offer visibility into the oil’s certifications and help consumers make more informed purchase decisions.
