What is LiDAR?

The LiDAR instrument emits pulsed laser light into the environment. These pulses, traveling at the speed of light, bounce off surrounding objects and return to the LiDAR sensor. The sensor measures the time that it took for each pulse to return and calculates the distance that it traveled. Because the speed of laser light is constant, this “time of flight” can be used to calculate precise distances.

By repeating the process and sending out laser pulses across a larger area, time-of-flight measurements can be collected on billions of individual points and processed in real time into what is known as a LiDAR point cloud.