Protecting electrical lines, power plants, and other utility assets from unwanted vegetation is a matter of public safety: falling tree branches and overgrown brush near power lines can lead to outages, wildfire risk, and elevated hazards for people and property. However, traditional methods for decision-making around vegetation control could be more efficient and affordable, relying on cyclic scheduling and manual inspections.

The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite® Vegetation Management platform utilizes satellite data and Geiger-mode LiDAR predictive analytics combined with weather insights to deliver artificial intelligence-driven insights about vegetation growth so you can make more informed and proactive decisions about utility vegetation management. This cost-effective solution is built on a platform that processes: