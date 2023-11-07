Agribusiness is on the cusp of digital transformation.
Growing demands for food security have led to new methodologies for large-scale crop production. Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change have introduced new variability and risk into the agriculture industry.
The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite offers farmers and food producers near real-time weather data sets and agriculture forecasting models powered by machine learning—powerful tools that help the agricultural sector plan for crop production, land utilization, supply chain and market demand.
Explore why modern agricultural practices are the logical next step for the world to thrive.
Satellite imagery, weather forecasts and intricate modeling enable accurate forecasts of market supply, so that food processors and brands can source materials at a competitive price, meet competitive demands and use commodity and futures trading.
A combination of weather and geospatial-temporal data, early detection of demand fluctuations and sophisticated AI modeling delivers accurate forecasts of product demand, enabling strategic resource planning for production, inventory, logistics, sales and operations.
Hyper-local weather data, sophisticated modeling and rich APIs can be used to create customized solutions for planting, feeding, spraying and irrigation scheduling in farms and fields.
IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife are working together to help farmers receive insights for water usage, which can increase crop yield and decrease economic and environmental costs.
Plan21 Foundation and IBM improve global food security by helping smallholder farmers in Latin America manage crops more sustainably and productively.
Shell and IBM determined that one of the best paths forward is building a digital platform, OREN, to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety, and sustainability in mining.
Aeromexico and IBM are putting passenger safety at the forefront with informed climate risk analysis using geospatial data for the more than 100 routes in Mexico and worldwide.
