Agribusiness is on the cusp of digital transformation.

Growing demands for food security have led to new methodologies for large-scale crop production. Meanwhile, the impacts of climate change have introduced new variability and risk into the agriculture industry.

The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite offers farmers and food producers near real-time weather data sets and agriculture forecasting models powered by machine learning—powerful tools that help the agricultural sector plan for crop production, land utilization, supply chain and market demand.